BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

BRP Trading Down 2.9 %

DOOO traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $62.00. 788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.45. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $95.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 58.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

