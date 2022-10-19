Bryan Deneve Purchases 1,200 Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 1,200 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$52,560.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Bryan Deneve sold 500 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.62, for a total transaction of C$24,310.00.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.64. The company had a trading volume of 158,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,934. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Capital Power Co. has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$51.90.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 2.9399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$57.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.30.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

