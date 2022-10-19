Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.89 and last traded at C$9.89. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.95 to C$10.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Builders Capital Mortgage Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12.

Insider Activity

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

In other news, Director Sandy Luke Loutitt purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,455.05.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

