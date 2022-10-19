Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Shares Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) by 1,029.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417,273 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Burtech Acquisition were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKHW. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

BRKHW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,330. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

