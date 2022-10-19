BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires 83,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 3.1% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 37.2% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $69,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 150.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,166. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

