BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $4.27 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,983. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.