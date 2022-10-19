BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases 38,685 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares during the period. Sony Group comprises 2.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

SONY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.84. 27,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,395. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

