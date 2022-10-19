BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 10,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises about 1.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,372 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 241,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $75.67. 12,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,340. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $177.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

