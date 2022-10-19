C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 3,983 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.01. 9,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,332. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $163.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.