C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $15.58 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Infosys were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

INFY traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 131,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,581,300. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.