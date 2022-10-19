C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $384.58 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 4.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.32% of American Tower worth $384,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.64.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

