C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $5.82 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.17. 3,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,637. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $275.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.95.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.83.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,984 shares of company stock worth $10,637,247. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

