C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 12,102 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 529,620 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in SEA were worth $35,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,505 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in SEA by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,042 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.87.

NYSE SE traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 145,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,972. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

