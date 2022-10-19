C2X (CTX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $55.14 Million

C2X (CTX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, C2X has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One C2X token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges. C2X has a market capitalization of $55.14 million and $120,864.00 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

C2X Profile

C2X’s launch date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

