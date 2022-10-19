C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 198.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%. Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

