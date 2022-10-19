Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $206,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $134.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

