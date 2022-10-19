Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $364,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHZ stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $54.82.

