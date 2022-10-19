Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Stock Up 1.3 %

Paychex stock opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.