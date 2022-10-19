Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Up 4%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.83. 617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 92,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.
Camtek Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 981,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337,110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
