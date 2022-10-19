Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $5.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.54. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Range Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

NYSE RRC opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 4,261,600 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,566,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,689,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,320,000 after buying an additional 367,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,675,000 after buying an additional 1,901,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

