Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Capitec Bank Price Performance

CKHGY opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. Capitec Bank has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $52.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capitec Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; and merchant services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Featured Stories

