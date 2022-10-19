CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 10,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 845,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $831.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth $787,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.