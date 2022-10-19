Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Raised by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 6.1% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.60.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,083. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

