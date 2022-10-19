Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,581 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.98. 1,372,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,045,224. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

