Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.9 %

ZTS traded down $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.87 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

