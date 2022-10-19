Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.49 and its 200 day moving average is $291.81. The company has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

