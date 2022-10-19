Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $10.65 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,418 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,042. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

