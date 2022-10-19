Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,752. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.95 and a 200-day moving average of $355.15.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

