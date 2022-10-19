Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE UNP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.43. 21,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $186.89 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

