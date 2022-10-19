Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,960 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,424,422. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ META traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,540,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average of $163.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $353.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.