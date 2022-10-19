Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 984 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.36. 14,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

