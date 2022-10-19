Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 158,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,801,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.19.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

