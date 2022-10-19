Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.92.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,849. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

