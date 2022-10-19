Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 454 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.