Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 454 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.