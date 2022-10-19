Castle Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 584 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

