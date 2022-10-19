Castle Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $149.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

