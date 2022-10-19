Castle Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,528 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 291.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 80,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.80, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.