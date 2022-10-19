Castle Wealth Management LLC Invests $69,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after purchasing an additional 347,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.61.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

