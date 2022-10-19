Castle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Corning by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Corning by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning Price Performance

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.