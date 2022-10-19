Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 616 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.21 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

