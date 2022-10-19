Castle Wealth Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in DocuSign by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Up 5.0 %

DOCU opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.