Castle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2,137.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 797.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of SI stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.72.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

