Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Reduced by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after acquiring an additional 268,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

