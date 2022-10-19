Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $184.34. 33,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.83 and a 200-day moving average of $194.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

