Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.72. 81,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

