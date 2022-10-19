Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Short Interest Update

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 302,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $217.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.16. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $179.47 and a twelve month high of $327.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

