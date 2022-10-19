Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 8,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CZOO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Cazoo Group by 625.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

CZOO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. Cazoo Group has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

