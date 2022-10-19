CEEK VR Hits Market Cap of $102.99 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $102.99 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,983.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003002 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00052145 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022956 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005232 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13124022 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,034,280.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.