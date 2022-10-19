CEEK VR Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.21 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $105.18 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.42 or 1.00003308 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002817 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00054496 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022870 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005153 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13124022 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,034,280.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

