Celo Dollar Trading Down 0.2% This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $50.98 million and approximately $420,466.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,351,026 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

